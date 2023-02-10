Raya’s rejected two contract offers, confirms Frank

Thomas Frank is resigned to losing Brentford keeper David Raya after the Spaniard rejected two new contract offers from the club.

Raya is out of contract in June 2024 but the Bees boss insists the club will not let the 27-year-old leave on the cheap and rated him alongside fellow Spaniard and Chelsea keeper Kepa who was signed for a world record £71.5m by the Blues in 2018.







“I think if he has turned it down twice, I think unfortunately it’s a signal that he maybe doesn’t want that,” Raya said.

“We put two really good offers out there but that’s fine, it’s a free world, we can’t force anyone (to sign).

“I hope he will stay forever, it looks like it could potentially be difficult with the contract extension.

“He must be worth at least £40 million plus, if not more.

“What was Kepa? Around 70 million?

“He’s at least as good as him.”

Raya joined from Blackburn in 2019 and his performances for Brentford have seen him break into the Spain squad.

Frank said he has also shown huge mental resolve to recover from his mistake in the 2020 play-off final defeat to Fulham where he was lobbed from 35 yards by Joe Bryan in extra-time.

“David has been amazing for us, coming from Blackburn three-and-half years ago, he has done fantastic,” Frank said.

“The first season, for me, he was the best keeper in the Championship.

“I clearly remember after the (play-off) final I said to him he will come back stronger.

“He has taken that form into the Premier League and he is one of the best keepers in this league right now.

“He is very focused in training and everyday he is here I am happy for that.”







