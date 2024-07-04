Raya’s permanent move to Arsenal is confirmed

David Raya’s permanent move from Brentford to Arsenal has been confirmed.

The Spanish goalkeeper, 28, joined the Gunners on a season-long loan last summer and an option to buy him for £27m has been activated.

He had a shaky start to his Arsenal career after ousting Aaron Ramsdale from the side.

But he went on to keep 16 Premier League clean sheets, conceding just 16 league goals as Mikel Arteta’s team ran Manchester City close for the Premier League title.

“After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years,” said Raya.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present.”

Raya moved to west London from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2019 and played a key role in Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

He made 161 appearances for the Bees.







