Rashford goal enough for United against Bees

Man Utd 1 Brentford 0 27' Rashford

Marcus Rashford’s first-half goal was enough to give Manchester United the points at Old Trafford.

Brentford failed to clear their lines following a corner and Marcel Sabitzer knocked the ball down for Rashford to volley into the roof of the net from close range.

The Bees were well short of their best but substitute Kevin Schade missed a glorious chance to equalise midway through the second half.







Ivan Toney’s clever back-flick sent Schade through on goal but the German was unable to find a way past keeper David de Gea.

The result means Brentford remain ninth in the Premier League – a place above Fulham and two places above Chelsea.

Brentford: Raya, Roerslev (Hickey 75), Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard (Dasilva 62), Norgaard (Wissa 75), Jensen (Baptiste 62), Mbeumo (Schade 62), Toney.

Subs not used: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Stevens.







