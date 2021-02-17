By Dan Bennett 17/02/2021 Live updates as QPR manager Mark Warburton and Brentford boss Thomas Frank speak at their post-match press conferences after Rangers’ 2-1 win in the west London derby.
angryoap
17/02/2021 @ 8:57 pm
can we please start the next game with the same line up we finished this one with – please !
Well done lads, a well won match.
angryoap
17/02/2021 @ 7:51 pm
I hope he gets a few goals soon, but I wont be holding my breathe. Wonder how long it will take Numbnut to realise he’s not really up to the job.
angryoap
17/02/2021 @ 7:34 pm
Oh dear – Dykes – again !