Pinnock’s goal earns Brentford a point

Birmingham 1 Brentford 1

Ethan Pinnock’s first goal for Brentford was enough to earn a point at St Andrew’s.

The defender’s simple header in the 19th minute cancelled out an earlier breakthrough by Lukas Jutkiewicz, as mid-table Birmingham set the early pace in a fully-committed clash. With this, their second draw in succession, Brentford remain in fourth place in the Championship.

The Bees had an early scare when the in-form Blues started aggressively, and were unlucky when Jude Bellingham’s low drive from the edge of the penalty area struck the base of the post.

Then, unfortunately for Brentford boss Thomas Frank, he had to withdraw Mathias Jensen with a suspected hamstring injury in 11 minutes, to be replaced by Dru Yearwood.

Birmingham didn’t have to wait too long before they took the lead.

Striker Jutkiewicz forced the ball home from close range via a low cross by Gary Gardner on the left in the 15th minute with Brentford having clear difficulties with their organisation.

It was therefore surprising that just four minutes later, the Bees dramatically levelled against the run of play in blustery conditions.

Emiliano Marcondes – recalled to the starting line up – drifted in a corner from the right, and Pinnock was on hand at the back post to easily head home.

The contest settled down, although Birmingham kept up their momentum, troubling Brentford with their crossing in particular. But Blues’ keeper Lee Camp did well to smother danger from Ollie Watkins at the end of the first half.

There was little sign of the initial excitement for swathes of the second half but with City keeping much of the possession, it was Watkins at the other end who did curl a decent left foot shot inches past the post in 68 minutes.

Marcondes then brought out an instinctive save by increasingly busy Camp in the 79th minute with the Bees finishing strongly.

Birmingham had a big call for a penalty ignored in the dying minutes when Pinnock appeared to handle in the penalty area.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Jeanvier, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen (Yearwood 11, Fosu 70), Norgaard, Marcondes, Baptiste, Watkins, Benrahma.







