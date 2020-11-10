Pinnock signs new five-year Brentford contract

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has signed a new five-year contract.

The 27-year-old centre-back has made 53 appearances since joining from Barnsley in the summer of 2019, scoring three goals.

His partnership with Pontus Jansson at the back has been crucial for the Bees.

“Once he settled into the team, he has never looked back and is just getting better and better,” head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

“He is dominant in his one on one duels in the air and on the ground and his aerial threat in both boxes is massive.

“He continues to develop when it comes to how we play, our structure in the back four, and being a leader on the pitch.”

