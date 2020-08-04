Parker insists Fulham don’t fear Bees – who Frank says have ‘nothing to lose’

Thomas Frank has declared that Brentford have “everything to win and nothing to lose” in tonight’s all west London Championship play-off final.

Fulham boss Scott Parker, meanwhile, has dismissed a suggestion that his team fear the Bees after losing twice to them this season.







Parker was responding to bullish comments from Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes ahead of the Wembley encounter.

Marcondes said this week that he believed Fulham “are fearing us” after losing the two previous derby clashes – both without scoring.

But Parker said: “No, I don’t believe that at all. It’s a play-off final and the dynamics, what’s at stake, I think everything gets eradicated from previous games.

“This game is about a lot more than past experiences and previous performances.

“Of course we realise the challenge ahead of us, and that challenge is we’re playing against a very good team. They’re a good side, we understand that, but at the same time I fully believe in what we’re doing.

“I fully believe in my squad, I fully believe in the occasion and where we’re going to have to go in terms of the game to get a result. I firmly believe my players can do that.”

With defeats in their final two matches of the regular season having cost them promotion, Brentford are again on the cusp of a place in the Premier League.









Boss Frank has been keen to press home the message that his players should not feel daunted by the big occasion.

And what an occasion it will be – even without fans being able to attend.

West London will have a second club in the Premier League next season.

Fulham are looking to get back to there at the first time of asking, while a place in the top flight for the first time since 1930 would be a sensational achievement for Brentford, who for so long were regarded as the area’s fourth club.

“We have everything to win and nothing to lose,” said Frank.

“We are in the Championship now and we will still be in the Championship if we lose.

“So we are not losing anything. We can only win something. I think it’s important to know that.

“We want to leave everything out there and when we’re done with the game there will be no regrets whatsoever. We’re just looking forward to it.

“If you ask me if I prefer to win, then yes. But I’m very, very confident that no matter what happens in the game we will keep developing in the right direction.”







