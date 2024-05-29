Olakigbe joining Wigan on season-long loan

Brentford youngster Michael Olakigbe is joining Wigan on a season-long loan.

The England youth international, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough United, making five appearances in League One.

He has made eight league appearances for Brentford, all as a substitute.

Prior to joining the Bees in 2022 – when he signed a four-year contract – he was with QPR and then Fulham.

“The way Wigan like to play is exactly the style that suits my game and that is really important to me as I look to further my career,” he told the Latics’ website.

“I played against Wigan last season and I was impressed with how they played exciting attacking football.”







