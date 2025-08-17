Brentford beaten in terrible start under Andrews

Nottm Forest 3 Wood (5′, 45’+3)

Ndoye (42′) Brentford 1 Thiago (pen, 78′)



Brentford were well beaten in a woeful start under new head coach Keith Andrews.

Chris Wood scored twice and Dan Ndoye also netted for Nottingham Forest before Igor Thiago reduced the deficit with a penalty.

The Bees have been tipped by many to struggle following the departures of boss Thomas Frank and key players Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and potentially Yoane Wissa.

And this performance will do nothing to silence the doubters.

Brentford, without Mikkel Damsgaard, who missed the game because of the birth of his child, were second best throughout.

They went behind after just five minutes and were three down by half-time.

Ironically, given that Andrews was promoted from the role of set-piece coach, the opening goal came via a corner.

Wood rose to challenge in the air for Elliot Anderson’s delivery from the left and then reacted quickest to the loose ball, thumping past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

And two Forest goals in the final few minutes of the half effectively sealed their win.

Ndoye headed in after being brilliantly found by Morgan Gibbs-White, and Anderson then intercepted Sepp van den Berg’s wayward pass and set up Wood, who rounded Kelleher and made it 3-0.

The hosts eased up in the second half and Thiago scored from the spot – his first Brentford goal – after Fabio Carvalho’s corner was flicked onto the hand of Forest’s Ibrahim Sangaré.

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry (Hickey 88); Lewis-Potter (Onyeka 69), Jensen (Henderson 69), Yarmoluik, Carvalho; Milambo (Schade 46); Thiago.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Ajer, Peart-Harris, Roerslev, Arthur.