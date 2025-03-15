Norgaard’s winner gives Brentford fifth consecutive away triumph

Bournemouth 1 Janelt (OG, 17′)

Brentford 2 Wissa (30′)

Norgaard (71′)

Christian Norgaard scored the winner as Brentford came from behind to make it five consecutive away victories.

Yoane Wissa’s 14th Premier League goal of the season hauled them level on the half-hour mark after Vitaly Janelt’s own goal had given Bournemouth the lead – Milos Kerkez’s ball in from the left went in off the Bees midfielder.

Wissa headed home Bryan Mbeumo’s corner, which was misjudged by the Cherries’ on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Antoine Semenyo should have restored the hosts’ lead in the first minute of the second half but headed Marcus Tavernier cross against the bar.

But Norgaard made no mistake, turning and firing past Kepa after Bournemouth had failed to deal with Kevin Schade’s long throw.

Brentford, who had not won away this season prior to this incredible run, are 11th in the table – a point behind 10th-placed Fulham, who will host Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer (van den Berg 72), Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 72), Mbeumo, Damsgaard (Mee 85), Schade (Konak 85), Wissa.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Ji-soo, Fredrick, Maghoma, Morgan.







