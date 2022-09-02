Norgaard to miss a number of weeks through injury

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is set to miss a number of weeks with an Achilles injury.

The Danish international was absent from the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Tuesday due to the issue, which boss Thomas Frank says will not require surgery.

“Christian has some Achilles problems so he will be out for some weeks,” he said.

“I don’t want to put a number on it because we can become a bit stuck on that, but it’s weeks.

“He’s had issues with the Achilles over a period of time and now it’s just too much.”

Captain Pontus Jansson is due to come back into the starting 11, however, after recovering from a foot injury which has forced him to miss the last two games.

Frank also hopes to involve Kristoffer Ajer in the squad for the Premier League clash with Leeds for the first time since undergoing hamstring surgery in the summer.

Meanwhile, Mikkel Damsgaard is getting closer to making his first Premier League start for the club as he continues to build up his fitness following an injury hit last season at Sampdoria.

“His (fitness) is getting better,” Frank said about Damsgaard.

“Could he start and play 60 minutes? Yes. Of course he can. He’s in a fine place and he’s looking sharper and sharper.

“But I would say there’s still some time before I think he is fit to go 90 (minutes) non-stop at Premier League pace.

“He’s come on for two games and has looked good, a little bit better against Palace. I expect him to have a role against Leeds, but you never know what happens in the game.”







