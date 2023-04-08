Newcastle boss Howe delighted to beat ‘unusual’ Bees

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe praised his players for overcoming Brentford.

A Joelinton strike that went in off the heels of keeper David Raya and a superb strike from Alexander Isak from the edge of the box sealed the three points after Ivan Toney had put the hosts in front with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Toney had earlier been denied by keeper Nick Pope – his first failure from the spot in 24 attempts dating back to his Peterborough United days – with the Bees striker also having a goal chalked off by VAR in the opening 10 minutes.

“We have to give Brentford credit for how they play, they make it very difficult for you,” Howe said.







“There aren’t many teams like them, so it was an unusual test and we probably failed in the first half to do what we wanted.

“They were very good in the first half, set-plays, direct plays, it was unlike us but we struggled to deal with it. But we adjusted at half-time and got what we wanted.”

Howe admitted he was dreading facing the Bees away from home on the back of playing Manchester United and travelling to London to face West Ham on Wednesday, but praised his players for grinding out the win that took the Magpies back up to third.

“We had to dig very deep this week,” he said.

“This game was the wrong one to have at the end of it. Brentford make it very difficult for you not many teams like that.

“They are a renowned set-piece team and I have great regard for what they do. I am very pleased with the win.”







