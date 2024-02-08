New Brentford signing out for the season

Brentford new signing Yunus Emre Konak will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury during the warm-up for a B-team match.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who joined during last month’s transfer window from Sivasspor, has undergone surgery after tearing his adductor muscle ahead of a match against National League side Bromley this week.







The news follows Josh DaSilva being sidelined with a knee injury, joining Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo on the Bees’ long-term absentee list.

Dasilva is out of contract in the summer and Bees boss Thomas Frank said the club will do what they can to look after the former Arsenal midfielder, whose career has been disrupted by injuries over the past three seasons.

“All players that need to be looked after,” Frank said

“You need to go through the surgery first so we need to get a clear picture of that, but of course we want to do what we can for players and look after them and take a decision on that.

“He has got a very positive mindset which is important.

“No doubt that in the last days but also in the next weeks months he will have some some dark hours which is natural.

“But overall he is positive as a person and has a good support network with friends and family all around him.”







