Toney strikes as Bees draw with Millwall

Millwall 1 Brentford 1

Ivan Toney scored his first goal for Brentford, and Said Benrahma made his first appearance of the season, as the Bees earned a point in south London.

Toney converted a 21st minute penalty, after he had been fouled by Shaun Hutchinson, to equalise for the Bees, who had made a nightmare start to the match.







Rico Henry went off injured in the third minute and a minute later Millwall took the lead, when Jed Wallace headed home Mason Bennett’s cross at the near post.

Mahlon Romeo hit the post for the hosts, while Christian Norgaard came close for Brentford before Benrahma’s appearance, but he couldn’t conjure up a late winner.

The draw leaves the Bees with four points from their first three matches following the win over Huddersfield and defeat at Birmingham.

After their awful start to the game, they grew into it and deserved their leveller when Toney coolly sent Bartosz Bialkowski the wrong way from the spot.

The Bees were lucky when Romeo’s fierce shot came back off the woodwork in the 36th minute, but they made a lively start to the second half when Norgaard’s header flew just wide of the far post from their first corner of the match.

Both sides had chances after that with Luke Daniels tipping over a Romeo shot and Tom Bradshaw driving wide, before Pontus Jansson headed just over from a Norgaard free-kick.

Benrahma looked lively and tried to make things happen, but in the end the Bees had to settle for a hard-earned point.

Brentford: Daniels, Henry [Thompson 3], Pinnock, Jansson, Dalsgaard, Norgaard, Marcondes, Canos [Benrahma 73], Dasilva [Jensen 78] , Mbeuemo, Toney.







