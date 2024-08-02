Maghoma signs new Brentford contract

Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma has signed a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who was signed from Tottenham in 2020, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bees.

But he impressed while on loan at League One side Bolton last season.







Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “I’m very happy that Paris has signed a new contract. He has been with the club for quite a while and I have always liked him as a player.

“He has the technical ability and all of the key attributes that you need in the modern game – now it is on him and us to push forward.

“He has developed and matured as a player and a person over these last years, with some great loan opportunities, so it is looking promising for him.”







