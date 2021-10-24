Maddison’s goal gives Leicester victory at Brentford

Brentford 1 Leicester 2 14' Tielemans 60' Zanka 73' Maddison

James Maddison’s goal made it back-to-back defeats for Brentford.

Leicester City went ahead after a fine first-half strike by Youri Tielemans, before Danish centre-half Zanka levelled the contest with a header.







However, Maddison tucked home for the Foxes in a breakaway move in the second half to take the points back to the East Midlands.

There was some excellent early pressure from Brentford, with Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel needing to be alert to turn away a 12-yard drive by Christian Norgaard, and Ivan Toney also had the ball in the net only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Brentford were then on the receiving end of some undeserved bad fortune when, against the run of play, City went ahead in stunning fashion in the 14th minute.

Picking up a loose headed clearance from Rico Henry, Tielemans instantly smashed a superb right-foot shot from around 20 yards out, goalkeeper David Raya helpless.

Brentford revived – and Toney, with a dangerous header from six yards, brought out a terrific save by Schmeichel as the hosts diligently pressed for a leveller before half-time.

The Foxes always carried counter-attacking potential, though, and Boubakary Soumare powered through the home defence before his powerful shot was turned over the bar by Raya.

Despite the Bees lacking their usual incision, they managed grabbed an equaliser on the hour.

Mathias Jensen swung in a corner from the left and former Fenerbahce man Zanka, coming up to assist the attack, muscled through a packed Leicester rearguard to glance a header past Schmeichel.

Pontus Jansson then failed to hit the target with an inviting header as Thomas Frank’s outfit agitated for a winner.

Nevertheless, the Bees were caught cold in the 73rd minute when Brendan Rodgers’ men restored their lead.

Patson Daka impressively broke free on the counter-attack before his simple pass found Maddison, who supplied the easiest of finishes.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock (Ajer 46), Jansson, Zanka, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka (Ghoddos 75), Canos, Toney, Mbeumo (Forss 56)

