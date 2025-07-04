MacFarlane installed as Andrews’ assistant and Saunders promoted
Neil MacFarlane has been installed as an assistant to new Brentford head coach Keith Andrews, with Sam Saunders promoted to the role of the club’s B-team boss.
Mehmet Ali has joined Andrews’ backroom team as well – also as assistant first-team coach.
Under MacFarlane, the B team won the London Senior Cup in 2021/22 and the Premier League Cup in 2022/23 – and 17 players from the squad progressed to the first team.
Saunders, who was MacFarlane’s assistant, is a popular figure at the club, having made more than 200 appearances for Brentford as a player.
Ali has been Arsenal’s Under-21s boss for the past three years and has also worked at Tottenham and Reading.
“Neil has been at the football club for a long time; he understands the club’s values and culture,” Andrews told the club website.
“The values that our B-team players come into the first-team environment with are so important.
“The collaboration and alignment with the B team is something I really want to push and hopefully bring to new levels.
“Neil is a greatly experienced coach and will make a seamless transition to this role.”