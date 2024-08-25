Bees beaten by Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool 2 Brentford 0 13' Diaz 70' Salah

Embed from Getty Images L

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scored as Liverpool beat Brentford at Anfield, where Ivan Toney was again absent from the Bees squad amid uncertainty over the striker’s future.

Although Thomas Frank’s side started confidently, they fell foul of a speedy Liverpool burst forward in the 13th minute.

Diogo Jota broke free at pace, before supplying Diaz, who subsequently fired a powerful left-foot shot past keeper Mark Flekken.

Bees captain Christian Norgaard flashed a header just past the post and Keane Lewis-Potter drove a shot at Reds keeper Alisson Becker as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

With both sides creating chances, Flekken was forced into a fine instinctive save from an Andy Robertson close-range header after the break, in addition to thwarting Diaz.

Brentford responded and Nathan Collins’ header from six yards out was well palmed away by Alisson in what was their best opportunity.

Fabio Carvalh0, recently signed from Liverpool, replaced Lewis-Potter on 64 minutes to a good reception from the home fans as Frank sought to freshen up the attack.

However, Liverpool doubled their lead in the 71st minute. Salah, racing into the penalty area, tucked the ball past Flekken after Liverpool dispossessed the Bees in midfield, with Diaz assisting the Egyptian forward.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Pinnock, Collins, Ajer, Norgaard, Janelt (Onyeka 73), Onyeka, Jensen (Carvalho 64), Lewis-Potter (Damsgaard 64), Mbeumo, Wissa (Schade 73)







