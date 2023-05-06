Bees beaten by Salah goal at Anfield
Liverpool
1
Brentford
0
13'
Salah
Mohamed Salah’s first-half goal was enough to give Liverpool the points at Anfield.
Salah bundled the ball in from close range after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was headed towards the Egyptian by Virgil van Dijk.
Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo missed sitters as Liverpool somehow failed to add a second goal.
Gakpo missed another opportunity late on when he fired wide after a misplaced header by Aaron Hickey.
Brentford did threaten on occasions – Ivan Toney fired a free-kick narrowly wide and Bryan Mbeumo had a goal disallowed for offside.
Brentford: Raya; Hickey (Wissa 89), Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry (Schade 72), Jensen (Damgaard 82), Janelt (Baptiste 82), Onyeka (Dasilva 72), Toney, Mbeumo.
Subs not used: Cox, Ghoddos, Ajer, Roerslev.