Bees beaten by Salah goal at Anfield

Liverpool 1 Brentford 0 13' Salah

Mohamed Salah’s first-half goal was enough to give Liverpool the points at Anfield.

Salah bundled the ball in from close range after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was headed towards the Egyptian by Virgil van Dijk.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo missed sitters as Liverpool somehow failed to add a second goal.







Gakpo missed another opportunity late on when he fired wide after a misplaced header by Aaron Hickey.

Brentford did threaten on occasions – Ivan Toney fired a free-kick narrowly wide and Bryan Mbeumo had a goal disallowed for offside.

Brentford: Raya; Hickey (Wissa 89), Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry (Schade 72), Jensen (Damgaard 82), Janelt (Baptiste 82), Onyeka (Dasilva 72), Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Cox, Ghoddos, Ajer, Roerslev.







