Lewis-Potter’s first Bees goal helps secure Carabao Cup win

Colchester 0 Brentford 2

Keane Lewis-Potter’s first goal for Brentford helped to secure a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Lewis-Potter, making his first start for the the club, slotted home after being put in by Shandon Baptiste seven minutes before half-time.

And the win was sealed in stoppage time when Ivan Toney’s effort struck Mads Bech Sørensen and went in.

Recent signing Mikkel Damsgaard made his Bees debut – the Danish midfielder played 64 minutes – and there was a debut too for keeper Thomas Strakosha.

There was also a senior debut for youngster Ryan Trevitt, who hit the bar after coming on as a substitute.

Brentford: Strakosha, Roerslev (Dasilva 64), Zanka, Sorensen, Stevens, Onyeka (Ghoddos 56), Janelt, Damsgaard (Wissa 64), Baptiste, Lewis-Potter (Toney 72), Dervisoglu (Trevitt 72).







