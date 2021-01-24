Leicester come from behind to beat Brentford

Brentford 1 Leicester 3 6' Bech Sørensen 46' Under 51' Tielemans (pen) 71' Maddison

A brilliant second-half performance by Leicester ended Brentford’s FA Cup hopes in the fourth round.

The Bees had weathered a storm at the start of the match to take an early lead through Mads Bech Sorensen’s first goal for the club, but after more Foxes dominance Brentford controlled the second part of the first half.







However, they were blown away in the first six minutes of the second half as Cengiz Under and then Youri Tielemans, with a penalty, turned the match on its head, before James Maddison made the match safe to secure Leicester a fifth round match at home to Brighton.

The Foxes, the sixth Premier League side the Bees have played this season, could have been 2-0 up before Brentford took the lead, with Ayoze Perez shooting wide and Luke Daniels denying Under.

But after the Bees’ first attack, Vitaly Janelt floated in a right-wing corner, Marcus Forss flicked it on and when the ball deflected off Daniel Amartey, Sorensen was quickest to react, and poked the ball into the net.

After soaking up some more pressure, Brentford grew into the game and Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward twice stopped them doubling their lead with saves from a Tarique Fosu shot and a Saman Ghoddos free-kick.

But the second half was one-way traffic after a whirlwind start by the Premier League side. Within 49 seconds of the restart, Maddison set up Under to slot home and then Tielemans sent Daniels the wrong way from the penalty spot, after he had been fouled by Fosu. Maddison scored the third after Daniels failed to hold a shot from Harvey Barnes.

The Bees, who paid the price for conceding possession too easily at times, took the chance to give some senior playing time to youngsters Aaron Pressley, Alex Gilbert and Max Haygarth late on, with Pressley blasting a late chance for a consolation over the bar.

Brentford: Daniels, Roerslev, Stevens, Pinnock, Sorensen, Janelt (Jensen 64), Zamburek (Haygarth 84), Ghoddos (Gilbert 79), Fosu, Canos (Pressley 64), Forss.

