Late Toney goals clinch vital victory for Brentford

Brentford 2 Burnley 0 85' Toney 90' Toney (pen)

Two late Ivan Toney goals moved Brentford a step closer to preserving their Premier League status with a hard-fought win over fellow strugglers Burnley.

Toney struck five minutes from time to open the scoring when he nodded home Christian Eriksen’s superb cross and then converted an injury-time penalty after being hauled down in the box by Nathan Collins, who was sent off by referee Paul Tierney.







Toney’s late goals settled a poor-quality affair that leaves Burnley’s seven-year stay in the top flight firmly in jeopardy.

The big striker, whose hat-trick at Norwich last week ended an alarming run of form that had seen the Bees flirt with drop zone, drifted inside of Nathan Collins to nod home Eriksen’s excellent delivery.

Former Spurs star Eriksen, making his first start home start since signing in January, then put Toney through late in the game with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Although his first touch was poor, Collins was caught on the wrong side of forward and he went down in the box under the Irishman’s challenge.

The Bees, seeking a first win at home in over two months, had the best two chances of an evenly-contested first half with Eriksen’s shot from the edge of the box tipped wide by Nick Pope.

On the stroke of halftime former Brentford defender James Tarkowski cleared Bryan Mbeumo’s goalbound effort off the line as Thomas Frank’s side finished the opening period strongly.

Both defences were firmly on top after halftime with Cornet denied by the legs of David Raya and Jay Rodriguez rattling the crossbar from 30 yards as Burnley pressed for an opener.

But Toney’s late show won the game for the Bees to move Brentford nine points clear of the third-bottom Clarets.

Brentford: Raya, Canos (Wissa 75), Pinnock, Ajer, Jansson, Henry, Janelt, Eriksen, Norgaard (Jensen 82), Mbeumo (Wissa 85), Toney.

Subs not used: Lossl, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Zanka, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.







