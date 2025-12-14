Late Leeds equaliser denies Brentford another home win

Brentford 1

Henderson (70′)

Henderson (70′) Leeds 1

Calvert Lewin (82′) Calvert Lewin (82′)



A late equaliser by Dominic Calvert-Lewin meant Brentford had to settle for a point against Leeds.

Jordan Henderson put the Bees ahead in the 70th minute with his first goal for the club, but Calvert-Lewin’s header meant the spoils were shared.

In a game of few chances, Brentford were awarded a penalty late in the first half when Dango Ouattara was adjudged to have been fouled by Gabriel Gudmundsson, but the decision was reversed after VAR established an offside.

Henderson’s deflected effort eventually broke the deadlock, but Calvert-Lewin nodded in Wilfried Gnonto’s cross 12 minutes later.

It was only the second time Brentford have failed to win at home this season.

The draw left them 14th in the Premier League table – a healthy seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Hickey (Henry 61); Henderson, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 80), Jensen (Ajer 81); Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter (Damsgaard 61)

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Onyeka, Donovan, Peart-Harris