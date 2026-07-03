Kayode signs new six-year Brentford contract

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has signed a new six-year contract.

The Italian right-back, whose new deal includes the option of an additional year, was signed on loan from Fiorentina in January 2025 and his move was made permanent last summer.

Kayode, 21, has made 56 appearances for the Bees and firmly established himself as a key player.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews told the club website: “Michael had an amazing season last year.

“He epitomised everything good that we do. His development and evolution has been really, really impressive.

“Michael’s someone that we love working with every single day, who comes in with such an enthusiastic demeanour, and is a joy to be around and to coach.

“We’re absolutely delighted that he wants to stay because we love having him here, and this new contract is absolutely deserved.”