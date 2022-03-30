Jeanvier scores as Brentford B are beaten by strong Arsenal side

Brentford B suffered a 4-1 defeat to a strong Arsenal side in a friendly at London Colney on Wednesday afternoon.

A hat-trick from striker Alexandre Lacazette and a goal from Rob Holding sealed a comfortable win for a Gunners team which also included Bernd Leno, Nuno Tavares and Eddie Nketiah.

Defender Julian Jeanvier, who continues to work his way back from a knee injury, scored the only goal for the Bees by heading in Alex Gilbert’s free-kick.

The 29-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for Thomas Frank’s side this season.







