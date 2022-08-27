Janelt’s late equaliser earns Bees a point

Brentford 1 Everton 1 24' Gordon 84' Janelt

Vitaly Janelt’s late equaliser secured a point for Brentford.

Janelt, on as a substitute, netted from close range after after a corner had been flicked on by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Everton had gone ahead through Chelsea target Anthony Gordon, who fired home in the first half after collecting a long ball from Conor Coady.

Brentford pushed hard for a leveller – Bryan Mbeumo missed two chances and both Mathias Jensen and Ivan Toney both hit the woodwork, with Yoane Wissa firing over the rebound after Toney’s effort.

The Bees also had appeals for a penalty waved away after what seemed a handball by Alex Iwobi, but their persistence was eventually rewarded.







