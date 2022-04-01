Janelt signs new deal with Brentford

Vitaly Janelt has signed a new deal with Brentford until the summer of 2026.

The German midfielder joined the Bees in 2020 from VfL Bochum and has made 24 Premier League appearances this season, scoring twice.

“I think Vitaly has a great future ahead of him at Brentford and I hope in the coming seasons we will achieve his and the club’s ambitions together,” boss Thomas Frank said.







“Vitaly came to us from the German second division and we saw a lot of good things in him. He was able to come in and be part of the team right from the off.

“I remember in the first training session he performed fantastically. He anticipated everything and was in the right positions off the ball. He showed an unbelievable ability to press and drive the team.”







