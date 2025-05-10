Ipswich v Brentford player ratings

Brentford continued their push for European football by beating Ipswich 1-0 at Portman Road. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 8

Looked set for a quiet afternoon as Brentford dominated for long spells but was at his very best late on to turn an Omari Hutchinson shot onto the post before using his feet to deny Cameron Burgess in stoppage time.

Michael Kayode: 6



Was given a tough afternoon by Julio Enciso but stuck to the task in determined fashion.

Nathan Collins: 7

Largely got the better of in-demand forward Liam Delap as his excellent season looks set for an impressive finish.

Sepp Van den Berg: 6

Was fortunate to get away with an error in the second half, with Ipswich substitute George Hirst unable to make the most of a botched attempt at a clearance.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 7

Did well up against Omari Hutchinson for the most part. Continues to look every bit the natural full-back.

Christian Norgaard: 7

Made Brentford tick as they dominated possession in the first half and helped his side to dominate in midfield.

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 7

Looks at home in the Premier League with his energy and athleticism making him useful both in and out of possession. Booked late on for breaking up an Ipswich attack as the home side piled on the pressure.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

One of his quieter days but did set up Yoane Wissa up for a decent chance early in the second half. Was taken off late on.

Bryan Mbeumo: 6

Provided the perfect delivery for Kevin Schade to head in the game’s only goal but was otherwise quite wasteful with his set-piece taking and passed up a couple of good chances to score.

Yoane Wissa: 6

Struggled to get involved as the hosts sat deep and denied Brentford opportunities to counter-attack into space. Dropped deep to link up well a couple of times but was booked in the second half for catching Jacob Greaves as he tried an ambitious acrobatic shot.

Kevin Schade: 7

His looping header from Mbeumo’s corner was superbly taken and proved to be the game’s decisive moment. Had a couple of chances to add further to his good goal-scoring form but lacked the necessary decisiveness in front of goal.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Struggled to do much to give Brentford more control of proceedings after replacing Schade.