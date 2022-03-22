Henry signs new deal with Brentford

Brentford full-back Rico Henry has signed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old has been with the Bees since 2016 when he joined from Walsall, and has played 26 times in the Premier League this season.

He also made his 150th appearance for Brentford in the 2-0 win over Burnley earlier this month.

Head coach Thomas Frank said: “I am very pleased that Rico has signed another contract with us. He has had a top time here.

“He has been here a long time and we are pleased that he wants to continue to grow with us.

“Rico has seamlessly made the step up to the Premier League. Defensively he is fantastic, and you can see the way he defends one-on-one against some great attackers.

“He is also contributing up the field with the way he can arrive in the penalty area, as we have seen this season. There are bits to work on, but it is great that he will continue that development with us.

“We are pleased that we have a player here that can develop in to a good Premier League player. He can also be part of our development as a club.”







