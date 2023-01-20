Henry set to return for Brentford against Leeds

Rico Henry is set to return for Brentford’s game against Leeds on Sunday at Elland Road.

The left-back missed last week’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth with a calf injury but returned to training on Friday and will travel to Yorkshire as Thomas Frank’s side go in search of a fourth successive Premier League win.







“Rico is available and back in training which is good news,” boss Frank said.

Scotland international Aaron Hickey is also making good progress from an ankle ligament injury that has sidelined him since October.

Hickey played in a behind-closed doors match this week where he came through 60 minutes with Shandon Baptiste also getting minutes under his belt.

Baptiste has been struggling with a groin injury that has kept him out of action for over three months.

But midfielder Frank Onyeka remains out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the win over Manchester City in November.







