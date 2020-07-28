Henry ban quashed after Brenford’s appeal

Brentford’s appeal against Rico Henry’s red card against Swansea has been upheld.

The left-back will therefore not be suspended and will be available for Wednesday’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Griffin Park.







Brentford trail 1-0 after losing the first leg at the Liberty Stadium, where Henry was controversially sent off for a challenge on Connor Roberts.

Henry appeared to win the ball and the decision angered Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who predicted the club’s appeal would succeed.

“It was absolutely not a red card,” said Frank.

“We’re going to appeal this and I’m absolutely, 100% sure I will have a decision where Rico can play on Wednesday. Or else someone is not doing their job well.”







