Brentford secure double signing of Strakosha and Yarmoliuk

Brentford have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Strakosha was a free agent after leaving Lazio this summer and joins the Bees on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old played 23 times in Serie A last season and will join his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp in Germany in the coming days.

“I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper. He has been number one at Lazio for a long time, which is very impressive,” boss Thomas Frank said.

“He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him. He fits our goalkeeper model and comes into a good environment with David Raya and Matthew Cox pushing each other every day.”

Strakosha is set to provide competition to first choice goalkeeper David Raya, who Brentford are keen to tie down to a new deal but are yet to come to an agreement.

The Bees have also announced the signing of midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk from Ukrainian side SC Dnipro-1 on a three-year deal with the option of another year for an undisclosed fee.







