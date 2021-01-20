Ghoddos’ winner lifts Brentford to third

Brentford 1 Luton 0 14' Ghoddos

Saman Ghoddos scored his first league goal for Brentford to take them up to third in the table and stretch their unbeaten Championship run to 16 games.

Ghoddos powered home a header from eight yards out, after good work by Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney, to reward early Bees dominance.

Deep into stoppage-time Toney, for a second yellow card, and Luton’s Tom Lockyer, were both sent off for an off-the-ball clash.

Sergi Canos was twice denied by Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga, but the Bees let their control slip towards half-time and the visitors also dominated the second half.

The goal was brilliant. Mbeumo escaped down the right before backheeling the ball to Toney, whose cross was met by a thumping header from Ghoddos. It was his second goal in two games following the FA Cup winner against Middlesbrough.

Luton were outplayed in the first half hour, but the visitors then forced their way back into the contest.

David Raya had to save from Luke Berry, Harry Cornick and Ryan Tunnicliffe, while Jordan Clark drove the ball across the face of the goal.

Toney failed to make the most of two chances in two minutes when almost through on goal in a brief respite, and Mathias Jensen came close to a second late on, but Brentford, with tiredness possibly setting in after a Covid break and playing their first league game for three weeks, were hanging on at the end.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Sorensen, Pinnock, Janelt, Jensen, Ghoddos (Zamburek 83), Canos (Forss 74), Mbeumo (Fosu 74), Toney.







