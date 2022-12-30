Frank worried by injury suffered by Bees star Toney

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he is worried about the injury suffered by striker Ivan Toney towards the end of his side’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Toney scored the first goal of the game by tapping in from close range after Christian Norgaard had been denied, before sending through Josh Dasilva to slot home a second.

But Toney, who has now scored 12 goals in 16 Premier League games, was forced off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly and injuring his knee following an aerial challenge with Craig Dawson.







“It’s never a good sign,” Frank said.

“But we don’t know enough about it. I don’t know exactly how he will be for Liverpool in three days’ time.

“It’s unlikely Ivan is subbed off because of a knock or something, so of course that’s a little bit worrying.

“But I’ve been in the game long enough that (I know) we need to assess him in the next two days. It could be nothing, it could be a little worse, we don’t know.”

Brentford rode their luck at times in the first half, with Declan Rice hitting the post and Dawson heading just wide before Toney’s goal.

And Frank was left frustrated with his team’s first-half performance despite the positive result, though praised his players for their second-half display.

“For Brentford to win three times against West Ham is incredible, with their size and us,” he said.

“That said, West Ham were better than us first half. I think they started well and we know goals change momentum.

“I think we were okay without being fantastic. Sorry, but I think we were rubbish on the ball, I thought we threw it away all the time.

“Sometimes in the Premier League it’s about taking your moments, and we certainly did that. The second half was much better, it was closer to a 3-0 than a 2-1.”







