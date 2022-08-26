Frank not ruling out more Bees signings

Thomas Frank has hinted Brentford may not be done in the transfer market just yet.

The Bees have added five new faces this summer, including the club record signing of Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull City for an initial fee of £16m.

But Frank is open to more new faces arriving before the window shuts at 11pm (BST) on Thursday, September 1.

“It’s the transfer window, everything can happen,” Frank said.

“We are still open to players coming in.

“We are not desperate and we are not in need of players in a specific position.

“But we are out there.”

One of Brentford’s new signings, Mikkel Damsgaard, made his debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Colchester United but the Bees boss said the Dane is not ready to start against Everton on Saturday.

Kristoffer Ajer, played for Brentford’s B team against Millwall on Friday as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery but is unlikely to be involved against Everton.

Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock are also out with a hamstring and knee injuries respectively but Mads Roerslev and Lewis-Potter have recovered from knocks against Colchester.

“To start, it will be too early,” Frank said about Damsgaard.

“It’s about adding layers to the physical condition and he’s playing with a different intensity, in a different league, in a new club.

“I’m pleased with the steps he’s taking but a start would be too early.

“He’s been out for a year. He almost didn’t play any football last year and had a disrupted pre-season. It will take a little bit of time.

“He’s impatient, I’m impatient, we’re all impatient, but we need to take good, sensible decisions.

“I’m looking forward to integrating Ajer in the squad again and obviously he’s an important player for us.

“Unfortunately Sergi Canos is still struggling a tiny bit. It’s a minor, minor thing at the end of the hamstring issue he had.

“It’s not a setback, it’s just not been going as quick as we hoped for but hopefully it’ll be a couple of weeks.”

