Frank unsure if Benrahma will stay at Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he was not sure if in-demand striker Said Benrahma will still be at the club when the transfer window closes next month.

The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in the transfer window, but made his much-awaited first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday.







“Said has been bang on in terms of attitude,” said Frank. “He did fairly well – it wasn’t his best 20 minutes, but he did put in one unbelievable cross.

“If he’s still here when the window closes, I’m more than happy to have one of the best offensive players in the division.”

Meanwhile, Frank said he thinks the hamstring injury Rico Henry suffered against the Lions is only “minor”.

The Bees defender came off injured after just three minutes into the London derby.

“It was something in his hamstring,” said Frank. “He felt something in the last sprint in the warm-up – hopefully it’s just a minor thing. We gave it a go, but it didn’t work out.”







