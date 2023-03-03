Frank unhappy with leaks about potential Toney ban



Brentford boss Thomas Frank has criticised the leaks surrounding Ivan Toney’s alleged gambling breaches following the charges imposed against the striker by the Football Association.

Toney was charged with 232 breaches between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, with reports this week suggesting he could be banned for several months.







It would be a massive blow for Brentford, who are targeting a first-ever European campaign and are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches.

Frank questioned the timing of the leaks.

An England squad is due to be announced later this month for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and Italy. And the first list of charges were released just before the naming of the World Cup squad in November, which Toney missed out on.

“The most important thing is Ivan,” said Frank.

“How he copes with pressure or distraction is amazing. This has been ongoing since November and has just carried on scoring goals and driving the team.

“But we share the disappointment of Ivan about leaks for a confidential case.

“Especially the timing of the leaks, before the World Cup and now before the March internationals, and now the talk about a potential ban of up to six months.”







