Frank unfazed by facing Newcastle despite 5-1 thumping

Thomas Frank insists Brentford will not be scarred by the memories of their 5-1 defeat by Newcastle earlier this season when the sides meet on Saturday.

The Bees slumped to their heaviest Premier League loss on a disastrous day that saw Ethan Pinnock score an own goal and keeper David Raya make two mistakes that led to goals.









But Frank’s side have lost just just twice since that humbling in the north east – and have been beaten just once at home all season.

The Bees boss is confident his side can bounce back from losing at Manchester United on Wednesday.

“I actually think we did well in the first 30 minutes of that game at Newcastle,” Frank said.

“But if we want to win we can’t make silly mistakes and score an own goal. If we can do that we have a good chance.”

Eddie Howe’s side sit in third spot and a victory would keep them in pole position for a first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

“Newcastle have been unbelievably consistent and recently they have reached an extra level,” Frank said.

“If you lose just three games all season then that is a good indicator of how well you are doing.

“They have a fantastic squad and definitely something to shoot with from off the bench.”

The Bees are set to welcome back Vitaly Janelt back to the squad following injury but Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer are still unavailable.







