Frank says new signings will play in Bees cup tie

Thomas Frank has confirmed that summer signings Sep van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho will both make their first starts for Brentford in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Colchester United.

Defender Van den Berg was an unused substitute in the 2-0 defeat to his former club Liverpool on Sunday, while Carvalho has made two appearances from the bench since he arrived from Anfield.

Boss Frank also hinted that youngsters Ji-soo Kim, Yunus Emre Konak and Ryan Trevitt will be part of the squad for the second-round tie.

“We want enough games to keep the squad in a good place but we also want to play a strong team that can compete,” he said.

“The tournament is there; we want to compete and go for a cup run.

“The first 65 minutes we played at Anfield was perhaps the best we’ve played there since we’ve been in the Premier League, going into Colchester we respect everyone

“It’s a cup game and it will be very tricky. We take it very seriously.”

Frank added that he doesn’t believe Brentford will have to change their approach to accommodate former Fulham man Carvalho.

He took up a wide position after coming on for the final 25 minutes against Liverpool.

When asked if Brentford would have to change their approach to get the best out of Carvalho, Frank answered: “Not too much I would say.

“We have already changed a little bit to more of a 4-2-3-1 that gives us more opportunities to put a Fabio type in.

“That changed before we got Fabio in. He can add quality to the team that is different to what we’ve got.”







