Frank ‘very happy’ at Brentford as Villa are linked

Thomas Frank has reiterated that he has no desire to leave Brentford, after being linked with the vacant Aston Villa manager’s job.

The Bees boss is reported to be a contender to take over at Villa, who sacked Steven Gerrard following the 3-0 defeat at Fulham.

But Frank says he is committed to Brentford.







“I understand the bookmakers, I’m a good manager,” Frank joked.

He added: “Joking aside, I’m very happy here. I’ve said that many times. I have unfinished business to do here at Brentford. I think it’s also (important) to worship the good you have.”

Frank has no new injury concerns for the game against Villa, with Christian Norgaard, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey and Thomas Strakosha still sidelined.

Gerrard was the subject of strong criticism from the travelling Villa fans during Thursday night’s loss at Craven Cottage, and Frank says he does not like to see managers being targeted in such a way.

“The fanbase at Villa is crazy, it’s a huge club,” he said.

“I don’t think Steven Gerrard is going into work not wanting to do his best every single day.

“I think it’s respectless the way fans are singing, in general.

“I know it’s part of being a football manager. It’s almost like if you want to be a manager, sign here that it’s okay that you’re going to get a lot of online abuse, it’s okay fans are criticising you, it’s okay fans are singing your name. Home and away fans.

“I don’t like that. I understand that it’s part of it but I don’t like it. Don’t be personal.”







