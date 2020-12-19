Frank savours fine Brentford display

Thomas Frank was delighted with his side’s goals and performance as Brentford ran out 3-1 winners against promotion rivals Reading.

Goals by Mathias Jensen plus two from Bryan Mbeumo at the Brentford Community Stadium eased the Bees to all three points – a result which lifts them to fourth in the Championship table.







It was a comfortable victory and they will now be in optimistic spirits ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Newcastle United.

“I enjoyed those goals a lot,” said Frank. “The build-up to the first goal was beautiful and the second goal was top.

“It was good to see Bryan’s wonderful left foot hit with quality. The third was the one that I will think about when I put my head to the pillow tonight.

“It was exactly how I want us to play. The first 30 minutes was top, and we killed the game off.

“I think Reading is a very good team. Last year we beat them twice but they were good.

“This year they have a new manager and they have some fantastic players and a solid back four. They are a team that can compete at the top of the Championship this year.”

Boss Frank was happy with all his players – but Mbeumo, with his second and third of the campaign, and the reshuffled defence were particularly pleasing from his point of view.

“If you’ve seen our games it is clear Ivan (Toney) gets on the end of our chances as well as Bryan,” he explained.

“You need a little luck sometimes, but his two goals were pure quality. I was never in doubt about the quality of his play.”







