Frank rues Mbeumo’s missed chances after Bees draw with Spurs

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left to rue missed opportunities from attacker Bryan Mbeumo after he watched his side squander a two-goal lead to draw with Tottenham.

Vitaly Janelt had put Brentford ahead in the first half before Ivan Toney doubled his side’s advantage after the restart.

But Harry Kane’s header and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s fine finish ensured Spurs took a point from the game.







Moments after Kane’s goal, Mbeumo fired over the bar after being picked out by Rico Henry inside the box and was then booked for diving for going down when one-versus-one one with goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

And Frank believes his team would have won the game had Mbeumo taken one of his opportunities.

“I think overall for 90 minutes, if you look at chances and all that, I think we were the ones that should have won,” Frank said.

“The momentum swung their way when Kane scored that goal in a situation where I would have said to the players ‘happy days, let them cross from there’. What an unbelievable cross from Lenglet and a great header from Harry Kane.

“But even after they scored, we had a massive chance through Bryan Mbeumo. At 3-1, they’re not coming back from that. I’m convinced, even though I agree that they are good at coming back.

“They equalised but we had a big moment from Bryan Mbeumo again. It was no penalty, I’m not talking about that, but a better touch then he’s around Forster and it would be a goal, a clear goal.

“I said we had three things to win the game. To stop Kane, to win the set-piece battle and we had to win the transition battle.

“I think, actually, in open we play we stopped Kane more or less, also because he’s always dropping down and providing assists and second assists.”







