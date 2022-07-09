Frank responds to reports linking Eriksen with Manchester United move

Thomas Frank says Brentford’s contract offer to Christian Eriksen still stands but would not confirm whether the midfielder is set to join Manchester United.

The 30-year-old’s short-term deal expired with the club at the end of last month and he has since indicated to Manchester United that he will sign with them.

Brentford have offered him an improved, longer-term contract and Frank has been optimistic about keeping hold of him.

But asked about his future following the pre-season win over Boreham Wood, Frank said: “I think it’s very clear. We offered him a contract. He hasn’t signed that. He hasn’t signed anywhere else, so let’s see what happens.

“Of course we would like him to be here but the principle I have is that if they are my players, then I like to speak about them. So now I can officially say that he is not a Brentford player any more, I don’t have to speak about him.

On whether he had spoken to Eriksen much since the end of last season, he added: “No, there’s no reason to.

"Like I said before, there's a contract in front of him and he knows the terms but he hasn't signed it, and he hasn't signed anywhere else."








