Frank relieved after Brentford end wait for home win

Thomas Frank was relieved after what he described as a “very big win” for Brentford.

The Bees’ 4-2 victory over Brighton maintained their outside chance of European football next season – and was their first win at home since early December.

They are 11th in the Premier League table with five games remaining.

Boss Frank declared: “It was a very big win. I said to the players before: ‘Just win’.

“But it’s also about performances. It was about time to win at home and to have any hope of European hopes. Now there are five games to go and an extremely interesting end to the season.

“We will do all we can and then we have to see where we are at the end of the season.”

Frank was also encouraged by the display by Michael Kayode, who made his first start since arriving from Fiorentina in January.

Kayode went off midway through the second half, having been yellow-carded.

“It was a solid performance and we need to recognise he is 20 years old, starting his first game in the Premier League,” said Frank.

“I needed to take a little bit of risk off him after the yellow card.”

Yunus Konak was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke in added time, with the latter being stretchered off.

Frank said Konak, who was also taken off, was “good” and was being assessed.