Frank questions Chelsea’s big-money move for Mudryk

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has questioned Chelsea’s decision to fork out close to £90m to sign winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Bees made enquiries about signing the Ukrainian wide-man in the summer but were put off by the £30m fee that was being demanded by Shakhtar Donetsk.







However, Chelsea had no hesitation forking out for the Mudryk after Premier League leaders Arsenal had looked set to sign him for a deal worth £80m.

“Looking from the outside I think Mudryk is a really good player, but £100m? That is a lot,” Frank said.

“He shows great signs of potential but probably needs to do a bit more, but that is price tags these days, I think it is insane.

“There is a market out there and if there is a bidding war the price will go up and you are going to pay too much.

“He looks a very expensive player, with his CV now, but if he has ripped the Premier League apart in two years then no-one will discuss it any more.”

Frank also admitted he fears David Raya will leave either at the end of the season if the Spain international does not agree to a new deal with his current agreement due to expire next year.

Brentford have managed to extract good value for players leaving the club in the past and Frank said he is confident it will happen again if Raya does have to be sold.

The 27-year-old joined the Bees from Blackburn for £3m in 2019 and Rovers are due 20 percent of any future transfer fee.

“Selling players is something we have been really good at and it is a good strategy within the club,” Frank said.

“I would like to keep him but it would be better if he had two or three years to go on his contract, but some players this season have been sold for £30 or £40 million with one year on their contract – crazy money.

“I don’t know when is the right time, but while David is here I am very happy with him.”

Brentford, who are looking for a fourth successive Premier League win to keep alive their hopes of European football for the first time in the club’s history, welcome back Rico Henry for the trip to Leeds on Sunday after he missed the victory over Bournemouth with calf strain.







