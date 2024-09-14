Frank proud of ‘world class’ Bees display at City

Thomas Frank was proud of Brentford’s display after they pushed champions Manchester City all the way in a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland scored both goals as City came from behind to win after Yoane Wissa had scored after just 23 seconds.

Brentford were superb early on and had chances to double their lead inside the opening 10 minutes – Bryan Mbeumo found himself in on goal but was denied by keeper Edersen, who also kept out Nathan Collins’ header.

City were struggling but equalised out of nothing when Brentford managed to shut down Kevin de Bruyne only for the loose ball to fall to Haaland, who clinically fired into the far corner.

Haaland then put the hosts ahead, nudging aside Ethan Pinnock to collect Edersen’s long kick and then coolly dinking the ball over keeper Mark Flekken.

Bees head coach Frank declared: “I think in the first 25 minutes, if Manchester City are the best team of all, then we were world class. We were clearly on top.

“We were tight, but we were also the best team and we did something only Liverpool and Arsenal do – we had more possession, more shots on target and more XG (expected goals).

“I’m 50-50 – frustrated for not getting anything out of the game but also extremely proud of what we did against City.”

City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Brentford.

“I don’t remember in eight, nine years a team that played like Brentford in the first 30 minutes,” said Guardiola.

“Extraordinary team. We have suffered since they were promoted – all the games against Thomas have been difficult.

“They were really good and we were lucky (in the first half).”







