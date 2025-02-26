Frank praises ‘outstanding’ Flekken after Brentford draw

Thomas Frank praised goalkeeper Mark Flekken following Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

Flekken made three important saves from Everton striker Beto after the forward ran clean through on goal on each occasion.

The Dutchman’s fine display came after consecutive clean sheets, against West Ham and Leicester.

Bees boss Frank said: “Mark Flekken was outstanding, probably man of the match.

“He wasn’t too busy but made three crucial saves. He gave us the opportunity to get 1-0 up and [try to] win the game and he made sure that we got at least a point.

“He’s extremely good in the one-v-ones, he’s shown that before. A fantastic keeper, one of the best in the league in one-v-ones.

“I felt he was very good in his area as well going out and claiming crosses. They didn’t have one dangerous situation from a cross except the goal.”

Yoane Wissa looked to have given Brentford a first home win since early December when he followed up a Bryan Mbeumo effort that struck the bar in first-half stoppage time.

However, a header from Everton defender Jake O’Brien ensured the points were shared and Frank’s side were denied a third consecutive win.

“I felt we kept a quite consistent performance today in the range of not too bad but high enough – we weren’t through the roof but we weren’t bad,” Frank said.

“Second half we controlled them, they had nothing – then they get a goal.

“I felt it was a game we could have or should have won but with the overall performance it’s probably a fair result.”







