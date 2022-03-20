Frank praises Bees players after defeat at Leicester

Thomas Frank praised Brentford’s players after their 2-1 defeat at Leicester.

Two down at half-time, they rallied in the second half and Yoane Wissa pulled a goal back late on.

Bees boss Frank said: “They have a fantastic mentally. They work so hard and I think that’s one of the reasons we have been in every game.







“We were the better side in the second half and I think on a day where it dropped a bit more for us we could easily have got a point.

“But Leicester were the better side in the first half. I don’t think we were aggressive and brave enough to push forward.

“We need to keep going and take that performance in the second half forward.”

Timothy Castagne and James Maddison scored with brilliant first-half strikes for the Foxes.

Castagne curled an effort into the top corner from outside the box after being set up by Harvey Barnes’ cutback.

And Maddison doubled the lead with a fantastic 25-yard free-kick shortly after the half-hour mark.

Wissa fired home from near the edge of the area after being found by Bryan Mbeumo.

Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel prevented an equaliser by keeping out a deflected shot from Tariqe Fosu, who came on as a second-half substitute for his Premier League debut.







