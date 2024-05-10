Frank plans changes after Brentford’s tough season

Thomas Frank has admitted that change is needed at Brentford if his side are going to continue to make progress as a Premier League club.

Following an impressive ninth-placed finish last season, the Bees will end up no higher than 15th this term following a campaign that has been defined by players restricted to a seat in the stands as much as by those on the pitch.

A recent run of just one defeat in seven games has ensured that Brentford will be playing in the top flight for a fourth consecutive year, but boss Frank believes that this has been the club’s toughest season in the Premier League yet.







“It’s rough to lose matches,” he said. “You work hard in this business to make everything perfect.

“You want to play the perfect game and do everything to achieve things. When you don’t get that reward it is tough to go again.

“Normally we are very good defensively, but we have conceded way too many goals this season. For me, it’s still mainly down to injuries in key positions. I would like the development from the first 12 games [of the season] to continue.”

At the start of November, Brentford found themselves in the top half of the league table after making a solid start to the campaign that included derby wins against Fulham and Chelsea.

The absence of Ivan Toney, top scorer in the club’s first two years in the Premier League, was not initially felt as those who had previously been part of the supporting act stepped up.

But then injuries struck. Ten players missed the 4-1 defeat by Wolves over the festive period, and problems have been particularly evident on the flanks.

Full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey have missed the majority of the campaign and wide-men Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo all spent spells on the sidelines as the team’s attack was blunted.

A squad that is not among the deepest in the division has had to endure 21 separate injuries throughout the course of the season and an internal review into the issue has been undertaken.

Although Frank cast doubt over the likelihood of Hickey returning in time to feature for Scotland at this summer’s European Championship, Henry is on track to be back for the start of pre-season.

Mbeumo returned at the ideal time to help steer the club away from a potential relegation battle, scoring on his first start since December, against Aston Villa, and then setting up two goals in an important 5-1 win against Luton Town last month.

“He was about to do that [before the injury],” said Frank when asked if the Cameroon international can establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective attackers next season.

“He finished strong in the Premier League last season and carried that into this season. When he got injured he was on track for maybe 15 goals – which is a lot for a winger. I expect him to have a very good year next year.”

With Toney expected to depart as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, others will also have to contribute. Discussions over the future of the on-loan Neal Maupay and four out-of-contracts players are set to take place before the end of the season, yet Brentford have already moved to bring in a new goal threat.

Brazilian striker Igor Thiago will arrive in July after a club-record transfer was agreed with Belgian side Brugge, and the Brentford boss hopes the 22-year-old – along with further additions – can lead the next stage of Brentford’s Premier League development.

“We want to be a bit more dominant and controlling with our possession but only to create chances,” explained Frank.

“I think we started that process very well this season and then got hard done by with injuries.

“We are always looking to how we can develop and add extra layers to the team.

“In terms of the squad, no doubt there needs to be a constant refreshment of it – that’s important.

“A lot of players have been together for a long time and we need that little extra freshness in there. But we’ve done that every year, added a few every year.”







