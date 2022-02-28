Frank keen for Eriksen to focus on football

Thomas Frank wants Christian Eriksen to be able to be a “normal football player” again after making his Brentford debut on Saturday against Newcastle.

Eriksen came on as a 52nd-minute substitute as the Bees were beaten 2-0 by the Magpies.

It was the midfielder’s first competitive appearance since he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark last summer at the European Championships, and Frank hopes he will now be able to focus solely on football again.







“I completely understand because of the crazy circumstances that it was a very big day,” said the Bees boss.

“But now he’s played his first game, I think he really wants to just speak about football and be a normal football player, even though he will never be a normal player because of what happened to him.

“But to speak more about football and less about what happened in June, I have no doubt that that will happen, so that’s important for him.

“Hopefully now he should only talk with his feet and speak about football instead of everything else.

“He’s a top player that I am convinced will add big value to the team.”

Eriksen received a standing ovation from both sets of supporters when he entered the pitch, and he impressed on his debut with some eye-catching passes.

The 30-year-old was delighted to be back on the pitch after eight months out, with his family and some of the doctors who have helped him recover in attendance to watch him play.

“Take away the result and I’m one happy man,” Eriksen said.

“To have been through what I’ve been through and my family, to be back again here is a wonderful feeling and I’m just happy that it’s happened.

“It’s been a pleasure to come here and the first time being on the pitch is very special.”







